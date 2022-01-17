betty white

Betty White Challenge: Fans donate to animal charities to honor late actress on 100th birthday

Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fans everywhere are saying happy birthday by participating in the Betty White Challenge and donating money to their favorite animal charities.

Monday morning, "Good Morning America" is kicking off the celebration by highlighting some of the organizations across the country making a big difference.

RELATED: Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100 years young

White spoke about her love of animals on GMA in 2011. "My mother and dad were the same way. And my mother used to tell a story that if, when she brought me home from the hospital, if our cat, Toby, hadn't liked me, I would have been sent right back to the hospital."

The Hallmark Channel is also celebrating Betty White by playing a marathon of 40 straight episodes of "The Golden Girls."
On the big screen -- select theaters across the country are showing "Betty White: A celebration" -- for one night only.

VIDEO: Betty White remembered as beloved actress and animal advocate
The Bay Area is reacting to the passing of Betty White. From animal advocates to stage performers, everyone agrees she was the real deal.



BETTY WHITE
