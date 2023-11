One person has been arrested by Chicago police in connection to an armed carjacking that was caught on surveillance video outside of a Beverly home.

Chicago police arrest person in connection to armed carjacking outside Beverly home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has been arrested in connection to a violent carjacking caught on surveillance video in Beverly.

Police said the person was seen getting out of the victim's stolen car.

They have been charged with a misdemeanor, police said.

No one else is in custody.