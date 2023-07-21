It's time to get ready for the Beyoncé Chicago concert at Soldier Field! Beyoncé tickets are still available for re-sale, but they're selling fast.

Beyoncé in Chicago: Fans to descend on Soldier Field for 'Renaissance' tour

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The "Beyhive" is taking over Soldier Field.

"I'm super excited. This will be my first time seeing her perform," said Jasmine Riech, who traveled from Springfield for the upcoming concert.

It's time for Beyoncé's tour to make a stop in Chicago.

"I work with a lot of people here, and they're going to the big concert," said Mario Maddox, who is visiting from Atlanta.

The fifth stop in the U.S. of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour starts Saturday night as crews put the finishing touches for set-up on Friday at Soldier Field.

Many fans flew into Chicago for the weekend just for the concert. Lauren Scott came in from Kansas City to take it all in.

"I've been part of the Beyhive for years now, so I cannot wait," Scott said.

Part of what makes Beyoncé's tour and newest album so special is the inclusion she promotes through it all. Her fans say that's what makes the superstar stand out as a role model.

"Just to be yourself, empowerment and just loving who you are. And, I think that shines through all of her songs, and I think that's what makes people love her so much," Scott said.

It's a dream of a weekend for the fans, enhanced by the special atmosphere that comes with summertime in Chicago.

"What better place to be than Chicago in the summer, and watching Beyoncé perform?" Reich said.

Fans are bringing the energy all across Chicago. There are some special Beyoncé-themed events in the city on Friday night and through the weekend.