Beyoncé in Chicago: Soldier Field abuzz with Beyhive for 'Renaissance' tour

Other events this weekend: Race to Mackinac, Women's World Cup, Taste of Lincoln Avenue, Grant Park and Pitchfork music festivals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The gates are now open at Soldier Field as fans count down the hours for Beyoncé his the stage.

Ticketholders have been camped outside the gates for much of Saturday afternoon, dressed in their most colorful Beyoncé-esque best.

A lot of the Beyhive traveled in from out of town. So far ABC7 has talked to people from Nebraska, Florida, Michigan - and the list goes on.

This is Beyoncé first time back Chicago since 2018. She's playing two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

"I'm so excited," said Serena Boykin. "We have been waiting for this since February, and we've been talking about it, planning for it and everything, and it's finally here."

"I feel incredible," said Mia McPherson. "I think this is going to be one of the best days of my life. This is my first Beyoncé concert, so I'm just so excited."

There are stil resale tickets available. Two seats together are running anywhere from $200 per ticket on the low end to $3,000 or more per ticket on the high end.

Some fans said they have tickets for both concerts in Chicago - making it the most memorable weekend.

Still, Beyoncé's tour is not the only exciting event happening in Chicago this weekend.

Women's World Cup fever has gripped the North Side, with a viewing party happening outside Wrigley Field. The USA women's soccer team is vying for a three-peat against its opening match opponent, Vietnam.

At Millennium Park, classical music lovers are enjoying a night of stirring melodies beneath a canopy of blue framed against the skyline.

"Being able to experience the art with other people, my loved ones, my friends, and even strangers, you know, it's something truly magical," said Jason Soto, who has been enjoying the Grant Park Music Festival.

The city is also playing host to the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. Neighborhood events include Taste of Lincoln Avenue and, on the lake, the Race to Mackinac will get underway on Sunday morning. Competitors from coast to coast have been gearing up for the summertime classic.

"We get to see all these other big sport boats, and it's just a great challenge," said Keith Cameron, who is competing in the race.