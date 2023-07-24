Beyoncé in Chicago: Beyhive swarms Soldier Field for a 2nd night of Queen Bey's 'Renaissance' tour

Take 2! Beyoncé's Reniassance tour takes the stage for a second night at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour is rocking the city as her Beyhive swarm Soldier Field for a second night.

"She's fabulous," said Alexia Emziah. "She's the Queen Bey okay, she does it like nobody else can do it."

Some resellers were offering last-minute tickets for more than $500 but many fans said they locked in their seats months ago.

"She is a complete package she can sing she can dance," said Anika Walker. "I feel like I've grown with her."

"Me being a Black woman and seeing another Black woman be able to command a show this large at this magnitude it's amazing," said Tiki Brown.

It is also a win for the city of Chicago as many bars, restaurants and hotels get a boost from Beyoncé's back-to-back concerts.

The Weather Mark Tavern is hosted fans before the show with some Beyoncé-themed drink specials.

"Having Beyoncé in town is great," said Mark Stern, owner of Weather Mark Tavern. "It definitely brings in more people for us, absolutely."

The fun continues in other parts of the city with Pitchfork Music Festival showcasing 40 different bands this weekend at Union Park.

On the North Side, the annual Taste of Lincoln brought in big crowds for some live music and local food favorites.