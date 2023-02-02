Beyoncé 'Renaissance' tour: Fans hoping for Chicago tickets to see singer need to act fast

There will be a long-awaited Beyoncé concert in Chicago this summer. The superstar singer will be stopping at Soldier Field this July.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Those hoping to see Beyoncé at Soldier Field will have to act fast.

The superstar singer had just announced her Renaissance World Tour Wednesday, and registration to buy tickets closes Thursday night.

Ticketmaster said the Chicago concert is part of Registration Group A, with registration closing at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Ticketmaster said those who register will receive a confirmation email. They will then verify the account and use a lottery-style process to determine which registrants will get an access code to be put on a waitlist.

The day before the sale, an email will be sent to let fans know if they have been selected for the ticket sale or if they are on the waitlist. Those on the waitlist may receive an invite to buy tickets if any remain.

Beyonce's concert at Soldier Field is scheduled for July 22.

"Renaissance," the Grammy winner's seventh album, dropped to much acclaim in July and her devoted fan base, the Bey Hive, has been waiting on word of a tour since then.

Her last worldwide tour was "On the Run II" in 2018, which featured her and her husband, Rapper Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc. contributed to this report.