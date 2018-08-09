Bicyclist hit by truck in West Loop

A bicyclist was struck by a truck Thursday morning in Chicago's West Loop, police said.Police said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. near West Madison and South Halsted streets. Investigators have taped off the scene.Fire officials confirmed an adult was transported to a hospital from the scene in critical condition. The person's gender and age have not been released.Authorities did not provide further details. ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.