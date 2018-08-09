Bicyclist hit by truck in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A bicyclist was struck by a truck Thursday morning in Chicago's West Loop, police said.

Police said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. near West Madison and South Halsted streets. Investigators have taped off the scene.

Fire officials confirmed an adult was transported to a hospital from the scene in critical condition. The person's gender and age have not been released.

Authorities did not provide further details. ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bicyclebicycle crashChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally shot during Longwood Manor home invasion
2 women attacked by pit bull, dog hit with shovel in Burnside
Willow Creek Community Church elder board steps down
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled suicide
Man, 83, beaten to death in Texas; suspect allegedly kicked, stomped on victim
Rauner will not send National Guard to Chicago to help end violence
Body recovered from Lake Michigan in Kenwood
Tribune calls off $3.9B buyout by Sinclair
Show More
South Side residents outraged by 'bait truck' caught on video
23 rescued French bulldog puppies brought to Chicago for adoption
Joliet teacher charged in fatal beating of his wife
2 knocked down, robbed by armed suspects in Bucktown
More News