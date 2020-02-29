Bicyclist killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run crash; Chicago police searching for suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Chicago's West Side.The victim was a man riding a bicycle south across the street in the 3700-block of West Lake Street in Garfield Park, according to police.Police said a white Chrysler 300 traveling west on Lake Street hit him just after 2 a.m. and did not stop. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.Neither the victim nor a suspect has been identified.Area North detectives at the police Major Accidents unit are investigating.