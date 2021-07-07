Biden in Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot to meet with president, hopes to discuss violence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10866980" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago shootings over the weekend involved at least 100 people, including 18 who were killed, according to CPD.

The northwest suburban city of Crystal Lake is prepared for its first visit from a sitting president.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be among those at O'Hare airport to greet the president when he arrives later Wednesday morning.President Joe Biden is expected to land at O'Hare after 11:30 a.m. Lightfoot plans to greet him and then meet with the president.They plan to push the president's Build Back Better agenda, tackling reopening the country and getting people back to work again.Mayor Lightfoot said she also plans to talk about violence and gun control."Regarding President Biden, yes I expect to meet with him. No. 1, can we please pass common-sense gun control measures?" Lightfoot asked at an unrelated press conference Tuesday.Biden's visit comes as Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx are pointing fingers after a violent and deadly holiday weekend in the city.Chicago police said Tuesday that 100 people were shot and 18 people killed over the long weekend.Brown called out the courts for not doing enough to keep criminals off the streets, and Foxx fired back, saying her office can't prosecute criminals who have not been caught.Local activists believe federal help is needed to combat the crime, as President Biden makes his way to Illinois.Gov. JB Pritzker plans to join him during his first official visit to Illinois later on Wednesday afternoon, as well.