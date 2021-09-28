joe biden

President Biden cancels trip to Chicago Wednesday to focus on infrastructure bill: WH official

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden has canceled plans to visit Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

He had been scheduled to promote businesses issuing COVID 19 vaccine mandates for workers.

A White House official confirmed Biden will remain in Washington to focus on the infrastructure bill and larger economic package instead of traveling to Chicago.

The White House official added that: "In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with members of Congress on the path forward for the Build Back Better Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. He will now remain at the White House tomorrow to continue working on advancing these two pieces of legislation to create jobs, grow the economy, and make investments in families, rather than failed giveaways to the rich and big corporations.

"There will be more to come on his engagement over the next couple of days, and the trip to Chicago to discuss the ongoing importance of getting people vaccinated will be rescheduled."
