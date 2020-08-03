Society

11-pound-4-ounce baby delivered at Texas hospital

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Congratulations are in order for the new parents of what nurses are calling the largest baby they've ever delivered.

Proud parents, Chris and Joann Prause, welcomed their son Lane on Friday morning.



Nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land announced that baby Lane was born 11-pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long.

"Doctors were expecting approximately a 9-pounder as his brother was 10 [pounds]," Chris told ABC13. "But to everyone's surprise, Lane came out at 11 pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long."

According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest baby on record was born in Aversa, Italy, in 1955. That baby boy was born weighing 22 pounds 8 ounces.

Guinness World Records reports the heaviest baby born in the United States was 22 pounds in Seville, Ohio, in 1879.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasbaby deliverybabybig baby
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
33 shot, 9 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
CTU to hold rally calling for remote learning for CPS to start year
Southbound Red Line trains to bypass 3 North Side stations through mid-August
Tropical Storm Isaias near hurricane strength as it tracks toward Carolinas
Chicago Dunkin' employee charged with spitting in state trooper's coffee
Boy, 8, critically injured in fall from 3rd floor apartment window in Washington Park
Woman assaulted in dispute over mask speaks out
Show More
Teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
I-290 crash closes lanes near North Avenue
New Wisconsin justice sworn in during 100-mile marathon
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, brief showers Monday
Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News