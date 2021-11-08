ted cruz

Cruz calls Sesame Street character 'propaganda' after Big Bird Twitter account promotes COVID shot

Children in the US ages 5 to 11 can now get Pfizer COVID vaccine
Ted Cruz calls Big Bird 'propaganda' after character promotes vaccine

CHICAGO -- U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took to Twitter over the weekend to call Sesame Street's Big Bird "government propaganda" after the character said he got the COVID vaccine.

Children in the U.S. ages 5 to 11 can now get the COVID vaccine from Pfizer.

RELATED: Biden administration urges schools to provide COVID vaccines for kids

With a new group of people eligible, there are more questions, and characters from Sesame Street talked to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill about the children's shot.

After "Sesame Street's" Big Bird character posted, "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy" on Twitter Saturday, Cruz said "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" in response.



Cruz continued to engage with those criticizing him for his comment on Twitter Sunday.

Gupta, CNN anchor Hill and the Sesame Street gang participated in a CNN, CNN International and CNN Go town hall called "The ABCs of Covid Vaccines" Saturday morning as part of Sesame Workshop's Caring for Each Other initiative. Funded by the nonprofit's Critical Needs Response Fund, the initiative provides free resources for parents and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
