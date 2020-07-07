Amid COVID-19 bike shortage, ABC7 viewers help each other find shops selling bicycles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After reporting about a bike shortage around the Chicago area, ABC7 viewers are helping each other out.
ABC7 spoke with two bike shop owners who said the shortage is bikes most bikes come from Asia and because more people want to get outside and be active during the pandemic.
"People are saying, well, it might be like the bike boom of the 70s but in the 70s, we had inventory, we had stock," bike shop owner Oscar Wastyn said. "This is a worldwide thing.
"It is very, very stressful, especially looking at children," Michael Hudoc, owner of Stemples Cycle Center said. "They want to buy bikes to ride bikes. I'm at the point now where I can't even fix bicycles because I can't get parts and looking into their sad eyes it's just devastating."
After getting posted on the ABC7 Facebook page, many wanted to help others find a bike.
Stacey wrote, "Never Ending Cycles in Streamwood is getting shipments everyday! Mike is awesome --- get over there."
Javier wanted to help out too and wrote, "I would urge those of you wanting a new bike to check out "Working Bikes" on the southside. they always have a large inventory of used bikes."
And Christopher said, "This place is AWESOME! Try there (Chicagoland Bicycle Trek Bicycles)"
