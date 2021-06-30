Bill Cosby's release from prison prompts strong reactions

EMBED <>More Videos

Accuser Victoria Valentino 'in shock' following overturned conviction

NEW YORK -- The stunning decision in the case of the man once known as "America's Dad" reverses what was the first high-profile celebrity criminal trial of the #MeToo era.

For the victims who sought closure in the resolution of the Bill Cosby case, the decision to overturn his conviction represented "a slap in the face" in the words of Lisa Bloom, the attorney for three accusers.

RELATED: Bill Cosby freed from prison after conviction overturned

Bloom said she thinks it could be "a very hard day" for the 60+ women who accused him of sexual assault.

"I am deeply distressed about the injustice of the whole thing," accuser Victoria Valentino told ABC News. "He's a sociopath. He's a serial rapist."

Another accuser, Janice Baker Kinney, said she is shocked.

"My stomach's kind of in a knot over this. Just one little legal ease can overturn this. When so many people came forward, so many women have told their truth and this serial rapist gets to go home today is just stunning to me," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

"I'm feeling very deflated right now," Bill Cosby Janice Baker-Kinney said in reaction to his overturned conviction.



Cosby, 83, has served nearly three years of a three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era.

The justices said that overturning the conviction, and barring any further prosecution, "is the only remedy that comports with society's reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system."

As Cosby was set free from the state prison in suburban Montgomery County, his appeals lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said Cosby "should never have been prosecuted for these offenses."

His long-time co-star Phylicia Rashad also tweeted support for Cosby.

"FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" she wrote.



Information from ABC News, CNN and The Associated Press
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bill cosby
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bill Cosby leaves prison after court overturns sex assault conviction
Tourist captures moments before FL condo collapse
CPD officer charged with wire fraud, theft: court records
Jonathan Toews reveals he had chronic immune response syndrome
Elderly woman's body found in Gold Coast man's car in Morris: police
Chicago's Lady League Of Arm Wrestlers muscles money to good causes
Illinois reports 259 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Show More
Morris evacuation in 2nd day as paper mill fire spews toxic smoke
Bill Cosby's trail of sex attacks passed through Chicago
FEMA amends COVID funeral assistance policy to speed up process
4 more bodies found in FL condo rubble; at least 16 dead
1 killed after 2 semis crash on I-294 south of I-55
More TOP STORIES News