Society

ABC News Live celebrates Pride with Billy Porter, TikTokers Avery Blanchard & Soph Mosca, and more

The Pride Month episode tackles what's next for the LGBTQ+ community and movement
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC News Live celebrates Pride with Billy Porter, TikTokers and more

"Pride on ABC News Live" tackles what's next for the LGBTQ+ community and movement on its latest episode. ABC News' Senior National Correspondent Steve Osunsami hosts the episode. You can watch the full show here.

First, Senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer looks at the upcoming Supreme Court decision that could have major implications for LGBTQ+ foster parents. WATCH HERE

Steve Osunsami then delves into the long-lasting harms of conversion therapy while in conversation with the filmmakers of Netflix's "Pray Away." WATCH HERE

TikTok influencers Avery Blanchard and Soph Mosca share their love story and how millions of other young lesbian women are connecting on the social media platform. WATCH HERE

Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang sits down with actor Billy Porter ahead of his emotional farewell to the groundbreaking show Pose. WATCH HERE

And our "Out and Proud: Next Generation" features guest is choreographer to the stars Sean Bankhead, the mind behind Lil Nas X's recent pole-dancing performance on "SNL." WATCH HERE

Lastly, host Steve Osunsami shares his closing thoughts.


Checkout more great LGBTQ+ content all year long at goodmorningamerica.com/pride.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypridelgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelgbtq pride
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Englewood mass shooting home owned by CPD officer
Man shot by security guard during attempted robbery: Chicago police
Hammond police officer dies after 5 week battle with COVID-19
Woman, 40, found dead after West Englewood fire: CPD
2nd suspect arrested in Gary bank robbery, security guard's murder
2 kids among 5 hurt in South Shore fire: CFD
Chicago joins US in celebrating Juneteenth 2021
Show More
Biden family dog Champ dies
Juneteenth holiday: Chicago-area companies recognize June 19
Chicago doctor's career was inspired by mother's HIV work
Juneteenth specials boost Black-owned businesses
Chicago Weather: Sunny, still hot Saturday
More TOP STORIES News