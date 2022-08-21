8-year-old girl gets special birthday her father was saving for before he was fatally shot on CTA

The ME ID'd a man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train. The Chicago Police Department released a video of two suspects in the 79th Street shooting.

CHICAGO -- It was a bittersweet birthday for 8-year-old Aaliyah Moon. The young girl said the only thing missing today was her father, who she lost in a senseless shooting two weeks ago on the CTA.

It's difficult to not tear up yourself, as little Aaliyah remembers her father.

"He said, 'Daddy loves you. Daddy loves you,'" she recalls.

She hugged tightly a teddy bear with the sounds of her father's voice, which was recorded just weeks before he was killed.

"Sometimes when I am sad, it makes me feel better," she said.

"She loves her dad very much," said Aaliyah's mother Angie Beiswanger.

Beiswanger said 29-year-old Diunte Moon was working extra shifts to make his daughter's birthday extra special this year, but earlier this month, he was shot while riding the CTA Red Line at 79th Street in the city's Chatham neighborhood.

Moon was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

"He was committed, working hard and providing, and calling and showing up and supporting," Beiswanger said. "And just doing everything you could for Aaliyah, so it's hard."

The Andrew Holmes Foundation picking up where Moon left off, and giving his little girl the birthday party he wanted her to have.

"You know, she had a dad working hard for her, so once we heard it, we just wanted to come out and keep this going for her birthday -- keep her smiling, keep her happy," Holmes said.

"It's a lot and I really like it," the birthday girl said.

From school supplies, to new outfits, pajamas and toys, Asliyah said it's hard to pick a favorite.

"Pretty much everything," she said.

"It's beautiful. I'm appreciative of the support from everybody," Beiswanger said.

"It takes all of us to step in and stand in to keep her spirits high," Holmes added.

Chicago police shared surveillance video of the two suspects wanted in connection with the case, however, police said there is no one in custody for Moon's murder.

One suspect was last seen wearing a red hoodie and jeans, police said. The other was last seen in a black jacket and jeans.

Police asked anyone with information to call 312-747-8271.