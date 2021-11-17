Bishop Ford Freeway hit-and-run leaves construction worker critically injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A construction worker was critically injured in a hit-and-run on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning, authorities said.The construction worker was in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near 111th Street at about 3:55 a.m. when he was struck, Illinois State Police said. The driver then fled the scene, police said.The right two lanes of the southbound Bishop Ford were closed for construction at the time, police said.The Chicago Fire Department said the worker was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Further details on the incident were not immediately available.The outbound Bishop Ford Freeway was closed for a time while police investigated but has since reopened.Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any knowledge of the crash is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400.