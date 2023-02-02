WATCH LIVE

black history month

Free DuSable Museum event to honor Steppin' pioneer DJ Sam Chatman

BySamantha Chatman and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 2, 2023 1:02PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 is celebrating Black History Month.

A free event Thursday at the DuSable Black History Museum is highlighting a Chicago contribution to Black culture.

DJ Sam Chatman and ABC7's own Samantha Chatman joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about "Steppin through History."

Chicago DJ who coined phrase 'Steppin' explains why dance is big part of Black history

The free event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum, 740 East 56th Place. For more information, click here.

