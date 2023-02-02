Free DuSable Museum event to honor Steppin' pioneer DJ Sam Chatman

"Steppin through History." at the DuSable Black History Museum is highlighting a Chicago contribution to Black culture.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 is celebrating Black History Month.

DJ Sam Chatman and ABC7's own Samantha Chatman joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about "Steppin through History."

The free event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum, 740 East 56th Place. For more information, click here.