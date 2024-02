Flight attendant shares experience on Black Aviation Professionals Day

Casey Grant, one of the first Black flight attendants for Delta Airlines, speaks about her experience on Black Aviation Professionals Day.

Casey Grant, one of the first Black flight attendants for Delta Airlines, speaks about her experience on Black Aviation Professionals Day.

Casey Grant, one of the first Black flight attendants for Delta Airlines, speaks about her experience on Black Aviation Professionals Day.

Casey Grant, one of the first Black flight attendants for Delta Airlines, speaks about her experience on Black Aviation Professionals Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is celebrating Black History Month.

Friday is International Black Aviation Professionals Day.

Casey Grant, who was one of Delta's first Black flight attendants, joined ABC7 to talk about her experience getting into the industry and how things have changed since then.

SEE ALSO: Southwest suburban boy, 9, nominated for NAACP Image Award for role in 'Origin'

Grant also spoke about current job openings and the message she is trying to put out there.