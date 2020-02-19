Society

Adorable ballerinas pose in honor of Black History Month

BEAUMONT, Texas -- Some tiny dancers from Beaumont, Texas, have stolen the show and hearts thanks to a fierce photo shoot celebrating Black History Month.

Brandie Perry of Bee Photography took the fabulous photos after mom Roshunda Vallery reached out to her to help with the vision.

"She'd found a Pinterest picture and I put my own spin on it," Perry told ABC13. "It ended up being more girls than expected, but I say the more the merrier! Challenge accepted. And this is my creation! A bold and dramatic look at soft beauty."

Courtesy: Bee Photography



The girls are part of an elite dance squad at iRule Dance Studio, where Perry's daughter also goes.

Another mom, Angela Malonson, spoke to Good Morning America, explaining that her 7-year-old Falon looks up to Misty Copeland, the first African American principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. Falon also dances with iRule.

Courtesy: Bee Photography



The owner and founder of iRule, CharLee Hanna-Rule, said everyone is welcome at her studio.

Perry shared a series of posts on her company's Facebook page, celebrating the photos and the beautiful ballerinas.

"Fierce, determined, strong," Perry captioned her initial post.



She also shared an adorable behind the scenes video of the girls all practicing their poses together.



An aunt of one of the girls shared the photos of her niece and her "ballet sisters" in a post that is now at 14,000 shares and counting, along with the caption, "BlackGirlMagic."

Watch the video above to see more of the photo shoot that, to borrow a term from ballet, was "en pointe!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydanceabc7ny instagramblack historyblack history month
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News