Chicago company featured in Target for Black History Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago fitness clothing company is being featured at Target for Black History Month.Jacqueline Dow is the founder of J. Dow Fitness "I really wanted to identify a way where I could have a candid conversation with Black women about the importance of their health," said Dow.She thought fashion was a way to start that conversation.Now, her clothing line is being sold in Target stores."I honestly thought I was being punked," said Dow.But it was no joke. She's thrilled by the opportunity.