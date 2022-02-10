Shopping

Chicago company featured in Target for Black History Month

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago woman creates J. Dow Fitness clothing line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago fitness clothing company is being featured at Target for Black History Month.

Jacqueline Dow is the founder of J. Dow Fitness.

"I really wanted to identify a way where I could have a candid conversation with Black women about the importance of their health," said Dow.

She thought fashion was a way to start that conversation.

Now, her clothing line is being sold in Target stores.

"I honestly thought I was being punked," said Dow.

But it was no joke. She's thrilled by the opportunity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagofitnessblack historyclothingblack history month
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago, Cook County to lift restrictions with IL mask mandate end
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
High school sophomore targeted with racist comments on Snapchat
Car stolen in WI hit by train in Zion; manhunt underway: police
Man fatally shot in Park Ridge ID'd
17-year-old Bremen High School basketball player collapses, dies
2 teens charged after student shot, killed on way home from school
Show More
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
CTA passenger bites bus driver in Noble Square: CPD
Pritzker to lift Illinois mask mandate for some
Wiener's Circle window smashed after man refuses to wear mask
Illinois school mask mandate still unclear
More TOP STORIES News