Arts & Entertainment

Beyonce's visual album 'Black Is King' coming exclusively to Disney+ in July

LOS ANGELES -- Beyonce's new visual album titled "Black Is King" is coming exclusively to Disney Plus next month.

According to Disney and Beyonce's team, the film reimagines lessons of "The Lion King" for today's black youth.

The film will be released July 31.

The singer and philanthropist will also be honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 20th annual BET Awards Sunday night.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncemusiclion kingdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
52 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings so far
Thousands march in Lakeview to 'reclaim Pride'
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 646
Trump denies being briefed on Russian military intelligence unit offering bounties for killing American troops
Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
3rd Illinois warehouse shooting victim dies, coroner says
Show More
ABC 7 Chicago Celebrates Pride: Fun & Fabulous
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
Suburban Back the Blue rally draws Black Lives Matter counterprotest
1-year-old killed, mother hurt in Englewood shooting
A La Folie offers fresh French macrons
More TOP STORIES News