'Black Lives Matter' mural in Oak Park defaced, painted over to read 'All Lives Matter'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A "Black Lives Matter" mural in west suburban Oak Park was defaced to make it read "All Lives Matter." (Cortlyn Kelly)

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Black Lives Matter mural in west suburban Oak Park has been defaced, officials said.

Chopper 7HD flew above the mural on Scoville Ave just south of Lake Street as crews were working to clean the mural. Parts of the mural appeared to be painted over in order to make it read "All Lives Matter."

The mural was unveiled last month and was made to be more colorful than other BLM murals around the country.

A collection of artists and community organizers in Oak Park are painting their own Black Lives Matter street mural.



Organizers said they intended that distinction to reflect Oak Park's diversity and to be as inclusive as possible since this mural was going up during Pride month.

"In Oak Park, we wanted to change it up a little bit and give it our own little twist," said Cullen Benson, who first proposed the idea on an Oak Park community Facebook page.

Benson said they decided to include eight colors "because Oak Park is a colorful community and a welcoming community."
