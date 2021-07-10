Arts & Entertainment

O-T Fagbenle plays mystery man in 'Black Widow'

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In "Black Widow," we find out the real story of Natasha Romanov, up close and personal, and O-T Fagbenle plays a mystery man she can always count on.

Fagbenle is most famous for his role in "The Handmaid's Tale," but in "Black Widow" he plays Mason, another secret in Natasha's past and present.

"It's all fun, I'm just excited to get back in a movie theater myself, I'm a big fan of movies, get there, get that Dolby surround sound- get the action sequences on the big screen, I'm pumped," he said.

Mason is an important part of Natasha's life.

"He's a guy who's resourceful and eclectic and knows how to be somewhat of a chameleon in whatever world he is in. But I think he cares for Natasha - Black Widow, which is over and beyond what he does for other people he works with," Fagbenle said.

And from the Marvel Universe, Fagbenle's next role puts him in the White House.

"Right now I'm shooting with Viola Davis, Queen Viola, in this project about first ladies," he said. "I'm playing Barack Obama. No pressure, obviously."

"Black Widow" is out in theaters and on Disney+.

