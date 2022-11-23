Palos Park police offering rides home for people who drink too much on 'Blackout Wednesday'

Day before Thanksgiving known for being busy night for bars, drinking

On Blackout Wednesday, Palos Park police will be offering rides for people who drink too much on the day before Thanksgiving.

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Wednesday night is one of the busiest nights of the years for bars.

Palos Park police want to help people avoid getting behind the wheel, if they have been drinking on "Blackout Wednesday."

If you are in Palos Park and you have had too much to drink, you can call the police department at 708-448-2191 for a ride home.

The department said they will be out in force over the holiday weekend and will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.