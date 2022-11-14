Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk: coroner

Loved ones are saying their final goodbyes to a Rolling Meadows family killed in a Hampshire crash.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The driver responsible for a tragic crash in Hampshire that killed an entire suburban family was drunk at the time.

The McHenry County Coroner said Monday that 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez's blood alcohol level was 0.164, twice the legal limit. No other drugs were found in her system.

The Dobosz family, of Rolling Meadows, was on their way to a summer vacation in Minnesota when the crash occurred early on July 31. Investigators said Fernandez was behind the wheel of an Acura going the wrong way on Interstate 90 in McHenry County and collided with the Dobosz family's van.

Both cars erupted in flames, killing Fernandez and all six members of the Dobosz family. A 13-year-old friend traveling with them was also killed.

News of the crash devastated the Oriole Park Falcons football and cheer community, where the couple was heavily involved.

