Blizzard cripples Plains, severe weather hits Midwest

By EMILY SHAPIRO
A massive storm crippled the Plains with a powerful blizzard from Colorado to North Dakota, closing interstates and stranding drivers.

As poor driving conditions overwhelmed Colorado roads, Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Daniel Groves was struck and killed by a car, officials said.

As the storm moved east Thursday, at least three tornadoes were reported: two in western Kentucky and one in southern Indiana.

Severe thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of the South and the Midwest through Thursday evening before the threat passes. These severe thunderstorms can bring powerful, damaging winds gusts, large hail and tornadoes.

Wind advisories are in effect for cites including Kansas City, Missouri, and Cleveland, Ohio.

Flood watches are also in place in the upper Midwest, including in Minneapolis and Milwaukee.

While this storm didn't bring huge rainfall totals, the heavy rain that did fall had nowhere to go, so already elevated river levels in the region quickly rose above flood stage.
