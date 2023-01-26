Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm

Fifty six years ago, a record 23 inches of snow began falling in Chicago in what is known as the Blizzard of 67.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.

On January 26-27, a massive snowstorm dumped a record-setting 23 inches of snow on Chicago.

Just two days before the storm hit, Chicago had an unseasonable high temperature of 65.

The forecast that day only called for four inches of snow, but the Chicago area ended up getting nearly six times that.

At Midway International Airport, 53-mph wind gusts were recorded. Snow drifts were as high as 6 feet in some areas.

Transportation came to a complete halt in the city.

"Fifty-thousand cars basically stopped in the street. Eight hundred CTA buses stalled that had to be removed later. Really, the city shuts down because of this weather event," said Joy Bivins, Chicago History Museum.

It took the city a week and a half to dig out after the storm. Back in those days, the city didn't even plow the side streets. Residents had to get out their shovels and dig themselves out.