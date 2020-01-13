Weather

Flashback: Massive blizzard took over Chicago area in 1979

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 41 years ago today, a historic snow storm virtually shut down the entire city and surrounding area.

Many Chicagoans, (those present and those who have heard stories passed down), remember that so-called blizzard of winter 1979.

More than 21 inches of snow was dumped in Illinois and northwest Indiana over a two-day period.

RELATED: Chicago's top 5 biggest snowstorms

The massive storm clogged roads, shut down both airports and paralyzed CTA trains and buses.

Meanwhile, the heavy snow collapsed roof after roof and crushed weak garages into kindling.

Chicago saw the second coldest winter on record that year at an average of 18.4 degrees!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherindianachicagocook countycoldsnowblizzardsnowstorm
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News