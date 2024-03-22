Blommer Chocolate closing Chicago manufacturing plant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Blommer Chocolate announced in a news release Friday that it would close its Chicago manufacturing plant and expand and transform other facilities, the company said.

The Chicago facility, located at 600 W. Kinzie St., is the original manufacturing plant of the Blommer group, founded in 1939, the release said.

"The location and age of the Chicago facility coupled with increasing repair and maintenance of the building and equipment has elevated operating costs and created production reliability issues," Blommer said.

The corporate headquarters, Applications Lab and New Research and Development Center will remain in downtown Chicago at the Merchandise Mart.

The lab capabilities in Merchandise Mart will be expanded, as well, Blommer said.

"It was an incredibly challenging yet inevitable decision to close the Chicago plant. However, in order to propel Blommer to the next level, we must embrace progress, transformation and elevation," said Mark Okita, chief operating officer and senior vice president of commercial. "Our planned expansion to the Campbellford Canada operation is the next step toward our transformation. This marks a new chapter for us as Blommer, as well as our customers. It is imperative that we challenge ourselves aggressively to ensure that this becomes the best chapter yet."

The plant, which has had fires in recent years, is known for sharing its chocolate smell across downtown Chicago.