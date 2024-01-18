Behind the scenes of Mars Company's global research lab on Goose Island

The Mars Company is showing off its new global research lab on Goose Island, making popular brands like Snickers, M&Ms, Twix and more.

The Mars Company is showing off its new global research lab on Goose Island, making popular brands like Snickers, M&Ms, Twix and more.

The Mars Company is showing off its new global research lab on Goose Island, making popular brands like Snickers, M&Ms, Twix and more.

The Mars Company is showing off its new global research lab on Goose Island, making popular brands like Snickers, M&Ms, Twix and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Mars Company is showing off its new global research lab on Goose Island.

The $42 million facility designed to create new innovations in chocolate.

This is the largest global research and development hub making popular brands like Snickers, M &Ms, Twix and more made right here in Chicago.

"We've got some brilliant ingredients and science spaces here on site sustainability credentials everything we do on packaging, which gives us the opportunity to design some brilliant snacks for the future," Mars snacking president Andrew Clark said.

"This development has brought more jobs, over 900 employees to the city of Chicago so not only is Mars staying here in the city of Chicago, they're doubling down," 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett said.

Included in the space is a test kitchen, where new snack ideas are being made everyday.

The 44,000-sqft development hub is located on Goose Island is the first of its kind in the industry.