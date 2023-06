A shooting investigation is underway in south suburban Blue Island Thursday morning near Division and Broadway streets, Illinois State Police said.

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting investigation is underway in south suburban Blue Island Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area of Division and Broadway streets. Investigators seen focused on a gray Range Rover.

ISP said a shooting investigation was underway, but further details were not immediately available.

