Wheelchair stolen from Blue Island mother of teen with disabilities returned

Blue Island police returned the medical equipment stolen from the mother of a teen with disabilities, Aidan Rodriguez.

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Medical equipment stolen from a suburban mother of a teenager with developmental disabilities has been returned.

Blue Island police returned the custom wheelchair and car seat to Alicia Rodriguez and her 15-year-old son Aidan Tuesday morning.

Rodriguez's car, with the equipment in it, was stolen Sunday from outside her home last week.

She now has the chair back, but she said a GoFundMe campaign was already created for new equipment, worth tens of thousands of dollars.

She said she still can't believe it.

"I was overwhelmed; I didn't know there was good people out there, never in my whole life did I think they would donate to someone they don't know," Rodriguez said.

She doesn't have the car back yet.

She said she knows there is damage to it, but she's not sure how much.

She plans to use the money from the GoFundMe for repairs and whatever else her son needs.

Rodriguez's doorbell camera captured the suspect's escape.