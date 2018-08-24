Blue Island's Maple Tree Inn restaurant heavily damaged by fire

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) --
Multiple fire companies battled a fire early Friday at the Maple Tree Inn in south suburban Blue Island.

Fire crews responded to the fire about 2:45 a.m. at the 13301 S. Old Western Ave., according to fire officials at the scene. They believed the fire began in the Inn's basement.


Additional fire companies were called in as the fire spread. Companies from Blue Island, Robbins, Calumet Park, Orland Park, Evergreen Park, South Holland and Chicago could be seen helping.

A ruptured gas line created problems, officials said. A gas company vehicle showed up shortly before 6 a.m. to shut down a gas main.

A firefighter was transported to a hospital with an injured back, officials said.

The main portion of the fire was extinguished by 5:30 a.m., according to officials.

The Maple Tree Inn has been a Louisiana-style restaurant in Blue Island since 1975, according to its website.

RELATED: Gumbo a Fat Tuesday treat at Chicago eateries

An ad on the website featured a "Barbecue, Brews and Bluegrass" festival scheduled for Sunday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
