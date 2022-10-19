Blue Man Group celebrating 25 years at Briar Street Theatre in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may know their sound and you most definitely know their look.

The Blue Man Group is marking a milestone in Chicago with 25 years of performances at the Briar Street Theater.

The group has entertained more than five million people with more than 12,000 performances where they have thrown more than 120,000 marshmallows thrown and 36,000 gum balls.

Thomas Benko is a drummer for the "Blue Man Group" and joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about how he got involved with the Blue an Group.

Banko is also the percussion director at New Trier and Highland Park high schools.

A special anniversary show will be taking place on October 20.

Blue Man Group Chicago ticket prices start at $49. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.blueman.com/chicago