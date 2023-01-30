Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull dies at 84

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, known as "The Golden Jet," died at age 84,the NHL Alumni Association announced Monday.

Hull played with the Blackhawks from 1957 until 1972 when he signed with the Winnipeg Jets, then of the World Hockey Association for a $1 million signing bonus.

Known for his famous slap shot, Hull is the Blackhawks all-time goal-scoring leader, with 604.

He won the NHL's Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player, in 1965 and 1966 and the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer three times in 1960, 1962 and 1966.

In 1961, Hull lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup championship, which was the team's last until 2010.

Hull's younger brother, Dennis, played alongside him on the Blackhawks for eight seasons and his son Brett scored 741 goals in the NHL and also won a Hart Trophy.

Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and his number 9 is retired by the Blackhawks.

Hull's life off the ice is the subject of controversy, with ESPN reporting he faced domestic abuse allegations from two of his three wives.

He also faced criticism for his comments to The Moscow Times in 1998 that the Black population in the United States was growing too fast and that "Hitler had some good ideas" but "just went a bit too far," ESPN reports.