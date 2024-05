Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly attacking woman in the West Loop: Chicago police

Jheison Lazaro has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly attacking a woman near Carpenter and Randolph in the West Loop, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly attacking a woman as she was walking in the West Loop.

It happened on April 14 near North Carpenter and West Randolph streets.

The woman said a man grabbed her from behind and dragged her into an alley. She fought back and the man ran off.

Now, Jheison Lazaro is being held on charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.

