Security heightened at Daley Plaza as Israel flag to be raised to mark Israel Independence Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Security was heightened at Daley Plaza on Tuesday as an Israel flag will be raised to mark Israel Independence Day.

Counter-demonstrations are also expected to attend the event.

Security was heightened as groups of pro-Palestinian protesters planned to gather at the Daley Plaza.

