Security heightened at Daley Plaza as Israel flag to be raised to mark Israel Independence Day

Pro-Palestinian protests are expected at the ceremony

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 14, 2024 4:29PM
A ceremony at the Daley Plaza will mark 76 years since Israel declared independence.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Security was heightened at Daley Plaza on Tuesday as an Israel flag will be raised to mark Israel Independence Day.

A ceremony will mark 76 years since Israel declared independence. Ceremony is expected to start at noon.

Counter-demonstrations are also expected to attend the event.

Security was heightened as groups of pro-Palestinian protesters planned to gather at the Daley Plaza.

