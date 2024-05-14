WATCH LIVE

Museum of Science and Industry to be renamed after historic multi-million dollar donor

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 14, 2024 5:50PM
New name coming for the Museum of Science and Industry
MSI will be renamed after one of the richest men in the world.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Museum of Science and Industry will be renamed after one of the richest men in the world.

It will now be known as the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

Griffin is the CEO of the investment firm Citadel.

In 2019, the billionaire donated $125 million to the museum.

Thanks to the gift, MSI will launch new exhibits and experiences, including the renovated Henry Crown Space Center, home to the SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft, and Griffin Studios.

To celebrate the renaming, the now-Griffin MSI, will offer free admission to everyone on Sunday.

In 2022, Griffin moved his company's headquarters out of Chicago. Moving the high-profile businesses out of the city left a power vacuum in Illinois politics.

READ ALSO | Ken Griffin moving Citadel headquarters from Chicago to Miami

