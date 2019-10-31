Gary police discover body while conducting missing person search

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The remains of a person were discovered Thursday in Gary, according to police.Officials from the Gary Police Department said they were conducting a missing person search when detectives located the body in the 1100-block of Colfax Street.The remains have not been identified, nor is the gender known at this time. Police said the cause of death is also pending.The Lake County Coroner's Office has recovered the remains and officials said the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information on the identity of the person or the circumstances related to their death is urged to contact the Gary Police Department violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210, or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.