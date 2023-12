Man, woman found dead at Avondale home: Chicago police

Victoria Guzman Perez and Miguel Guzman Chavez were found dead in the 3300 block of North Central Park Avenue in Avondale, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found inside a home during a well-being check Tuesday night on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Police were called to the 3300 block of North Central Park Avenue in Avondale just after 9 p.m.

The victims were identified as 66-year-old Victoria Guzman Perez and 70-year-old Miguel Guzman Chavez.

Responding officers said there was no sign of a trauma.

Further information was not immediately available.