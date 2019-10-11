Body found in burned-out minivan on South Side identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body found in a burned-out minivan on Chicago's South Side has been identified.The family of the victim identified him as 75-year-old William Edward Spann.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Spann died from multiple gunshot wounds. His body was found in the van last month near 59th and Parnell in the city's Englewood neighborhood.Spann's cousin said he was a former chemist at RR Donnelley & Sons and also helped people obtain grants.A police investigation is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.