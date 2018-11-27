Body found in Robeson Co. while FBI was following leads in search for Hania Aguilar

EMBED </>More Videos

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. --
FBI Agents and Lumberton Police Department detectives found a body in Robeson County, North Carolina, Tuesday afternoon while "following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar," according to an FBI spokesperson.

The body was found along Wire Grass Road.

That's one of the roads where the FBI had previously asked the public for surveillance video to help piece together information about the teen's disappearance.

"The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made," FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch said in a statement.

On Monday, Nov. 5, the teen was forced into a stolen, green SUV while she was outside of her Lumberton home at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road.

Witnesses said a man wearing all black and a yellow bandanna forced Hania into the vehicle before driving off.

Days later, police located the SUV on Quincey Drive.

A $30,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the location of Hania or information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for kidnapping Hania.

This is a developing story, check back for details.
RELATED STORIES:
Timeline: N.C. teen Hania Aguilar has been missing for 1 week
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen; reward increased to $30K
Mother of 13-year-old kidnapped outside her home: 'Return my daughter, I need her'
Amber Alert: Stolen SUV used in kidnapping of 13-year-old found
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Hania Aguilarcrimeteenagermissing girlu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
South Side school still without power after snowstorm
Catholic schools, parishes in Chicago could face closure
Trial begins for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Hang glider holds on for dear life after pilot fails to strap him in
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
Giving Tuesday kicks off donation season for Chicago area nonprofits
Chicago Weather: Thousands remain without power after snowstorm hits Chicago area
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
Show More
Armed robber hits businesses in Edgewater, Andersonville
Woman, 60, found beaten to death in Far South Side home ID'd
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Illinois authorities detected suspicious web traffic on Election Day
More News