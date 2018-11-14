Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen; reward increased to $30K

Police are investigating a claim that a missing 13-year-old girl may have been spotted in Charlotte.

LUMBERTON, N.C. --
Lumberton police officials, in a news conference Tuesday afternoon, encouraged the public to stop sharing "misinformation" about the Amber Alert case that has rocked the community for more than a week, saying that it is hampering their investigation.

The FBI is asking people with information to call 910-272-5871.


On Tuesday, officials received a report that a girl who looked like Hania Aguilar may be in Charlotte.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking into the report, but they said there is no reason to believe it is accurate.

TIMELINE: Lumberton teen Hania Aguilar has been missing for more than a week

The FBI, at the news conference, also announced that it increased the reward for information in Hania Aguilar's disappearance from $15,000 to $25,000. With the $5,000 Gov. Roy Cooper promised from the state, that brings the total to $30,000.



Hania Aguilar, 13, has been missing since around 7 a.m. on Nov. 5. It was around that time that police said she was abducted at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road while she was waiting to go to school.
RELATED: Mother of 13-year-old kidnapped outside her home: 'Return my daughter, I need her'

Authorities said she was forced into a green SUV. That SUV was found abandoned on Nov. 8.

RELATED: FBI releases surveillance video of the stolen SUV seen in Lumberton moments after kidnapping
Surveillance video released of SUV involved in Lumberton 13-year-old's abduction



Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill stressed that the rumors being spread on social media are making it difficult for them to their jobs.

"We need these rumors stopped," he said. "It makes it harder to find Hania."

DO YOU KNOW HIM? FBI releases video of man seen walking near Hania's abduction site
The FBI encourages anyone with information about the abduction of Hania Noelia Aguilar to come forward.



Chief McNeill said they also need to see more surveillance video from around the area the SUV was found in order to pinpoint when it was abandoned.

He added that officers are working around the clock to bring Hania home.

Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
