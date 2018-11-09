Mother of 13-year-old kidnapped outside her home: 'Return my daughter, I need her'

Exclusive interview with the mother of missing Lumberton girl Hania Aguilar (in Spanish).

LUMBERTON, N.C. --
With her pastor by her side, the mother of Hania Noelia Aguilar said she's distraught about the kidnapping of her daughter.

"I don't have words to describe how I feel," Elsa Hernandez told ABC11 in an exclusive interview.

Hernandez, speaking Spanish, said she has faith her daughter will be found safe.

The FBI said 13-year-old Hania was kidnapped Monday morning outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton. The family's pastor, the Rev. Giovanni Romero said Hania was warming up her family's Ford Expedition before school when a man in a bandanna shoved her into the SUV and took off.

WATCH: FBI seeks to identify person walking near the kidnapping scene
The FBI said Thursday it needs the public's help identifying a person seen walking on surveillance video near the kidnapping scene. Video shows what appears to be a man wearing light colored shoes, a light-colored shirt, and a hoodie walking south on Lambeth Street, then turning left on Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road toward the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.

Several vehicles were seen on the video driving by, and the FBI asks that anyone with any information contact the tip line at (910) 272-5871.

Hernandez has this message for Hania's abductor:

"Return her to me because I miss her," Hernandez said. "She's a good, sweet girl."

Hania's stepfather, Miguel Barrera, said they have no clue who could have snatched Hania. FBI agents said Wednesday they had no reason to believe Aguilar knew her abductor.
But right now, all she wants is her daughter back.

"I need her," Hernandez said. "I am suffering for her. Her sisters are too."


The FBI released surveillance video of the vehicle Wednesday.

Thursday morning, the vehicle was found off Quincey Drive in Lumberton after someone called 911 and said they saw the vehicle backed into the woods.

There is a $15,000 reward being offered for information that leads to finding Aguilar.

Romero said they'll have a vigil to pray for her safe return Friday night at 7 p.m. at the family's church, St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 Mercer Ave. in Red Springs.

Meanwhile, the family and authorities are asking anybody with information to call the tip line: (910) 272-5871.
