Bodycam video shows deputy rescue woman from house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputy's rescue during house fire captured on body cam

BAYTOWN, Texas -- A two-minute, heart-pounding video captured the moments a Harris County deputy rushed to break out windows and rip off the window screen of a trailer home on fire.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the 6500 block of Zaragoza near Baytown.

Deputy Roberto Martinez, who has 10 years of law enforcement experience, was nearby when he got the call around 3:20 a.m.

FULL VIDEO: See the deputy's heroism in action
EMBED More News Videos

FULL VIDEO: Body cam captures Harris Co. deputy's heroic rescue during house fire



"Just broke the window like I had to, that was the easiest thing to do. The front door was completely engulfed," said the deputy.

A family of five adults and two children - ages 7 months and 3 years old - live inside the home.

They all escaped through another window except grandmother Eloisa Martinez, who tells ABC13 Eyewitness News she got trapped in the darkness and thick smoke.

"I was scared, I was scared. I just didn't know how I was going to get out," she said.

The video captures the deputy's efforts to get to the grandmother, but he says a dresser blocked his way in.

"It had to be at least six feet tall because it was up there, it was probably covering the entire window," said the deputy.

"He broke the window and I had a cabinet there in the front, and so he pushed it over and I was able to crawl through and get to the window," said Eloisa.

Eloisa calls this deputy her godsend, telling us he saved her life.

"If he wouldn't have come when he did, I would probably be passed out on the ground, on the floor," she said.

Deputy Martinez says this was his first house fire rescue and declined to be called a "hero."

"I was just doing what I have to do. Anyone of us would have done it," he said.

He tells Eyewitness News he would do it all over again.

Both Deputy Martinez and Eloisa were treated and released from the hospital, where they got to meet again.

Eloisa's husband remains hospitalized for observation.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire and have not determined why it started.

The family lost everything in the fire and have started a GoFundMe account to help buy items for the children. You can click here to donate.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
texasherorescueus worldharris county sheriffs officebody cameras
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly speaks out in 1st public comments since new sex abuse charges
Driver charged after girl, 2, killed in South Side crash
Man fatally crushed by garbage truck after diving into dumpster in Rosemont
Driver cited after boy, 14, fatally struck by semi in Gage Park
10 of 23 Alabama tornado victims from same family
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy, cold Wednesday
Show More
Shakeup possible in federal case against ex-congressman Aaron Schock
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
NW Side elementary school damaged by fire
Driver killed in fiery NW Indiana crash
Woman sleeping outside strip mall set on fire, police say
More TOP STORIES News