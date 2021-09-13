boil water advisory

Plainfield water update: Boil order remains in effect as village officials await test results

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Plainfield issues boil order 2 days after E. coli found in water

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Village of Plainfield remains under a boil water order Monday after E. coli bacteria was detected in the water supply last week.

Plainfield issued the boil order on Friday after it was notified by an outside lab that the bacteria had been detected in samples taken on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The village said it took 21 water samples on Friday, Sept. 10, all of which came back with no signs of coliform or E. coli bacteria. Another 40 samples taken on Saturday, Sept. 11, also came back without bacteria.

In an update Monday afternoon, the village said it collected an additional 40 more water samples Sunday and is still awaiting the results of those tests. If they are negative, the village said it will be able to lift the boil order once authorized by the EPA.

Some schools in Plainfield switched to remote learning on Monday due to the continued water issues.

