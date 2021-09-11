Health & Fitness

Plainfield issues boil order 2 days after E. coli found in water supply

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The village of Plainfield is warning residents to boil their water before using it two days after e. Coli was found in the water supply.



The bacteria was first discovered on Wednesday, and that's concerning for one woman whose family was notified Friday.
"My husband and kids and I are big water drinkers, and I said, 'Think about all the water we drank the last three days,'" said Catherine Kopka. "I think I'm okay, but will it show up tomorrow? Will it show up Sunday? I have no idea, so we're all just going to keep an eye on our fevers. Hopefully no fevers and stomach aches, or no stomach aches, nausea."

Village leaders said inspections will be done this weekend and the hydrants will be flushed.
