16 Plainfield schools going remote Monday due to ongoing water issue, district announces

Due to a water issue, 16 schools that get their water from the Village of Plainfield will move to e-learning for the time being.
The Village of Plainfield is under a boil water order after E. coli bacteria was detected during a set of routine water samples, according to the village's Facebook page
"The Village took another 21 water samples on Friday, all of which came back with no signs of Coliform or E. coli bacteria. Another 40 sample results should be received by tomorrow and another 40 by Monday morning. If these also come back negative, the Village will be able to lift the boil order very quickly thereafter," the post said.
These schools will be in e-learning as of Monday include:
Bonnie McBeth Learning Center/Ina Brixey Center
Central Elementary
Eagle Pointe Elementary
Eichelberger Elementary
Freedom Elementary
Lincoln Elementary
Walker's Grove Elementary
Wallin Oaks Elementary
Heritage Grove Middle School
Indian Trail Middle School
Ira Jones Middle School
John F. Kennedy Middle School
Plainfield High School -- Central Campus
Plainfield North High School
Plainfield East High School
Plainfield Academy
These District 202 schools do not get their water from Plainfield so students will be at class in person:
Charles Reed Elementary
Creekside Elementary
Crystal Lawns Elementary
Grand Prairie Elementary
Lakewood Falls Elementary
Liberty Elementary
Meadow View Elementary
Ridge Elementary School
River View Elementary
Thomas Jefferson Elementary
Wesmere Elementary
Aux Sable Middle School
Drauden Point Middle School
Timber Ridge Middle School
Plainfield South High School