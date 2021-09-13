16 Plainfield schools going remote Monday due to ongoing water issue, district announces

These schools will be in e-learning as of Monday include:

PALINFILED, Ill. -- Some schools in Plainfield are going to remote learning as of Monday,Due to a water issue, 16 schools that get their water from the Village of Plainfield will move to e-learning for the time being.The Village of Plainfield is under aafter E. coli bacteria was detected during a set of routine water samples, according to the village's Facebook page"The Village took another 21 water samples on Friday, all of which came back with no signs of Coliform or E. coli bacteria. Another 40 sample results should be received by tomorrow and another 40 by Monday morning. If these also come back negative, the Village will be able to lift the boil order very quickly thereafter," the post said.Bonnie McBeth Learning Center/Ina Brixey CenterCentral ElementaryEagle Pointe ElementaryEichelberger ElementaryFreedom ElementaryLincoln ElementaryWalker's Grove ElementaryWallin Oaks ElementaryHeritage Grove Middle SchoolIndian Trail Middle SchoolIra Jones Middle SchoolJohn F. Kennedy Middle SchoolPlainfield High School -- Central CampusPlainfield North High SchoolPlainfield East High SchoolPlainfield AcademyCharles Reed ElementaryCreekside ElementaryCrystal Lawns ElementaryGrand Prairie ElementaryLakewood Falls ElementaryLiberty ElementaryMeadow View ElementaryRidge Elementary SchoolRiver View ElementaryThomas Jefferson ElementaryWesmere ElementaryAux Sable Middle SchoolDrauden Point Middle SchoolTimber Ridge Middle SchoolPlainfield South High School