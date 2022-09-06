Possible poisonous substance turned in to Bolingbrook police

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A liquid substance that could contain poison was turned in to the Bolingbrook Police Department and will be analyzed, but anyone who had contact with it is now quarantined.

It was brought in Monday afternoon by two men and a woman. After further investigation, the Bolingbrook Fire Department was called in.

The Bolingbrook police lobby was closed and those who were there when the substance arrived are isolating out of an abundance of caution.

No one has reported symptoms or required medical treatment so far. Investigators consider this an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public.